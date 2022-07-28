Coimbatore

Ban notwithstanding, locals make offerings in Hogenakkal

The public making offerings on the banks of the Cauvery in Hogenakkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
P.V. Srividya DHARMAPURI July 28, 2022 18:47 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:47 IST

Despite the ban imposed against venturing into the river in Hogenakkal, there were many violations on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai in Pennagaram here on Thursday.

The ban, imposed early this month in view of the excess inflow in the Cauvery into Hogenakkal, had frozen tourism activities including coracle operations. But, Thursday proved an exception with the public thronging the banks of the Cauvery to make offerings to ancestors on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai.

Locals of Pennagaram commuting through buses made way to the Cauvery banks near the crocodile farm and Nagarkoil area. While the police picket at the check-post in Madam was active with the personnel turning away people arriving in private vehicles, the public transport buses transported passengers, who went on to make offerings in the river.

