Bamboo on 200 hectares destroyed in forest fire in Kolli Hills

April 01, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Namakkal

Forest fire destroyed bushes, herbs, and bamboo groves in the foothills and hairpin bends in the Kolli Hills ghat road. The fire was completely extinguished on Sunday.

The Forest Department had planted bamboos in 300 hectares of forest from the foothills of Kolli Hills to the 20th hairpin bend in Kolli Hills ghat road. A few months ago, the department cut down bamboo on over 180 hectares. But the roots of the bamboos were not removed from the land.

Meanwhile, on March 25, a forest fire spread in the foothills and it spread rapidly due to the bamboo roots and dried leaves in the area. Firefighters and forest staff extinguished the fire after several hours of struggle. But the fire slowly spread to over 200 hectares where bamboos were planted. While the fire was identified and the Forest Department extinguished it, each day it spread to different places covering 200 hectares.

Forest officials said that to avoid the forest fire affecting vehicle movement on the ghat road, the bamboos will be completely removed, and the department has planned to plant teak, Vengai, and Athi to avoid forest fires in the future.

To prevent fire and extinguish it, the Forest Department drew fire lines, deployed fire watchers and fire extinguishers at various places, created awareness among local people, and distributed pamphlets with the contact numbers of the forest and fire and rescue service departments to alert in case of fire incidents, officials added.

Likewise, in Salem, fire started to spread at Kanjamalai on Sunday evening. On information, forest officials rushed to the spot and along with hundreds of local people, started to extinguish it.

After 24-hour struggle, the fire was extinguished on Monday evening around 5 p.m. Forest officials said some miscreants set fire to the dried leaves and grass and are investigating further. No trees were damaged in the incident, forest officials added.

