Bamboo crafts made by trainees displayed at IFGTB in Coimbatore

C. Kunhikannan (third right), Director of IFGTB, Coimbatore, inaugurating the bamboo crafts exhibition on Monday.

Coimbatore

08 February 2022 23:56 IST

An exhibition of bamboo articles made by the trainees of Green Skill Development Programme (GSDP) was held here on Monday.

The programme was organised by the ENVIS Resource Partner on Forest Genetic Resources and Tree Improvement at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore.

C. Kunhikannan, Director of IFGTB, inaugurated the exhibition, which showcased bamboo articles made by the trainees during the first week of their training. The organisers said that 15 persons from various parts of the country are taking part in the training programme ‘Value addition and marketing of non-timber forest products - bamboo crafts’, on the IFGTB campus.

The training will conclude on March 18.

R. Yasodha, Group Coordinator (Research); Kannan C.S. Warrier, Senior Principal Scientist, ENVIS Coordinator and Nodal Officer for GSDP; and Maria Dominic Savio, Principal Scientist and Training-in-charge, spoke during the inauguration of the exhibition.

Scientists, forest officials, ministerial staff, field staff and research scholars visited the exhibition.