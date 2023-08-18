HamberMenu
Balakrishnan slams AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP that objects to water-sharing with T.N.

August 18, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre taking out a march from Hogenakkal to Dharmapuri on Friday.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre taking out a march from Hogenakkal to Dharmapuri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

State Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan on Friday slammed the AIADMK for being in alliance with the BJP “a party that was objecting to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu,” and took potshots at BJP’s State president K. Annamalai for his party’s objection to sharing drinking water with a neighbouring State.

The CPI (M) leader was speaking at the culmination of a party-led march from Hogenakkal to Dharmapuri with twin demands of a freeze to Mekadatu dam project and a water harvesting scheme to tap into surplus water from Hogenakkal to fill up lakes of Dharmapuri on Friday.

Mr. Balakrishnan said, while the Congress government in Karnataka half-heartedly released water after much pressure, the BJP sitting in the opposition was objecting to the water sharing. ““How can a political party protest against release of drinking water to a neighbouring State and how can such a party be entrusted with power?,” asked Mr. Balakrishnan.

Accusing Mr. Annamalai of double-speak, Mr. Balakrishnan questioned his silence over the conduct of the BJP, while he was busy taking out marches in Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka had consistently refused to comply with the orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal or the final Supreme Court order that ruled that Karnataka release 174 TMC of water to Tamil Nadu. Instead, the BJP government in Karnataka took its non-compliance to a new level, by conceiving the Mekadatu dam project despite the SC order. The Union Government gave permission despite objections from Tamil Nadu. In its wake, the BJP in Tamil Nadu was feigning outrage here while it pushes for the project in Karnataka, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The over 60-km-long march led by the CPI (M) district secretary A. Kumar traversed through villages and reached the Collectorate here.

