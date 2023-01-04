Balaji Nagar and Kalapatti need stormwater drains on priority basis 

January 04, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A predominantly residential area with more than 6,000 households and educational institutions, ward 8 comprising Balaji Nagar, LN Nagar and Kalapatti in the East Zone of the Coimbatore Corporation needs stormwater drains and additional human resources for garbage collection.

Stretching longitudinally on the western side of the erstwhile Kalapatti panchayat, the problem of not having proper stormwater drain facilities similar to any other added area makes the residents suffer, particularly during heavy rains.

N. Madhavan, a resident, said there are no stormwater drains on the main roads that lead to the residential layouts, such as Balaji Nagar, NGP Nagar, and a few other areas, because of which rainwater stagnates on the road. Shrubs have occupied the empty sites in the layouts, including a children’s park in Balaji Nagar, conspicuously showing the need for maintenance.

Motorists have to commute in a zig-zag manner on the Cheran Ma Nagar road as only patchworks have been made on the damaged roads, said a resident and added the frequency of water supply, which is currently once in 10 days, have to be improved to less than a week.

Councillor K. Vijayakumar points out to the shortage of excavators and machinery to clean the open sites in the ward and appeals to the civic body for an additional 15 conservancy workers to improve cleanliness in the ward.

He said connecting roads within the layouts are being laid on a priority basis, considering the need, under Phase- I of the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project. Under the AMRUT scheme, water pipelines have been installed, and the supply is yet to begin.

With the help of CSR funds from various organisations upgrading the infrastructure of the Corporation school at Kalapatti has been carried out, he added.

A Corporation official said stormwater drains already exist in Nehru Nagar areas. A proposal to carry out work in remaining places in the ward has been sent to the State government for approval.

