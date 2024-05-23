GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bakery unit proprietor attacked with knife by mentally-challenged youth in Tiruppur

Published - May 23, 2024 08:24 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A bakery outlet proprietor at Nachipalayam sustained bleeding injuries on his neck on Thursday when he was attacked with a knife by a youth with mental illness.

The attacker was identified as Nikul Raj (28) of the same place who had picked an argument and indulged in the act in a fit of rage. Passers-by pinned down Nikul Raj and handed him over to Avinashipalayam police.

It then came to light that Nikul Raj had been under treatment for six years in a mental care facility, and was brought home a few days ago by his parents. The police handed over Nikul Raj to the parents with an advice to house him again in the mental care facility

Gopalakrishnan (38) was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

