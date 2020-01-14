Bakery, provision store gutted

A bakery and a provision store near Annur were gutted after two LPG cylinders stocked in the bakery’s kitchen exploded in an accidental fire in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services department, the fire was reported at the bakery run by Nagaraj on Coimbatore Road, Annur, around 12.30 a.m. The fire, source of which was yet to be identified, spread in the bakery and two LPG cylinders kept in the kitchen exploded.

The flames then spread to the adjacent provision store run by a woman named Saraswathi.

The fire station at Annur received an alert at 12.55 a.m. One fire tender was despatched to the location and the flames were put out in two hours by a team of fire brigades led by Annur fire station officer P. Pasumpon. The bakery and provision store were completely gutted. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel were yet to ascertain the value of properties damaged in the fire.