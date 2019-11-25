Bakery items made by prison inmates in demand in Salem

It literally sells like hot cakes. Bakery items made by the inmates of Salem Central Prison are in great demand with the Freedom Bazaar near the prison premises buzzing with customers in the afternoons.

It was not long ago that the prison inmates were trained in baking as part of rehabilitation and skill development programme for prisoners. Inmates were trained in preparing products such as tea buns, coconut buns, breads and cookies. In a short span, the items have garnered customers.

Jail Superintendent Thangatamilselvan said that six inmates were involved in the production. “Six inmates and two of our staff are baking these items. There is an exclusive baking space on the prison premises and they have been provided with necessary equipment. Currently, they make varieties of buns, cookies and bread. We have been doing this for around two months now and the response is positive ,” he said. He added that 20% of the profit was given as salary to the inmates.

A prison personnel at the sale point said that generally fresh stock came in the afternoon and sold on the same day. Some customers place orders and collect them later, the personnel added.

Mr. Thangatamilselvan said, “this ispart of the rehabilitation programme for the inmates. Once released, the skills learnt might help them set up business or get job. We also offer assistance when required.”