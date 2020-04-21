Bakeries sealed

The Coimbatore Corporation officials on Tuesday sealed two bakeries after they found violation of personal distancing norms.

According to sources, health wing officials on Tuesday spotted a bakery on Vilankurichi Road and another on Sathyamangalam Road violating personal distancing norms.

The officials found customers sitting close to one another and the owner supplying tea and snacks to them. Though the police warned the owners a couple of days ago, they refused to listen. Hence, the officers sealed the shops.