Bakeries allowed to function, but with restrictions

The district administration has allowed bakeries to function from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., but restrains them from selling tea, coffee or other beverages.

In a press release, Collector C. Kathiravan said that bakeries can sell bread, biscuits and other snack items, but should not sell tea, coffee, milk or other beverages to the customers. “If violations found, shops would be sealed”, he said and asked the shopkeepers to ensure personal distancing is maintained by customers.

Mr. Kathiravan said that role of NGOs and volunteers during medical emergency is incredible and they can coordinate with the district administration, corporation, municipalities, town panchayats, block development officers for distributing food and essentials to the needy. “They can handover the essentials to the officers concerned so that it reaches the needy across the district”, he said.

Mr. Kathiravan said that birth anniversary of Dheeran Chinnamalai is being observed as government function every year on April 17 at the memorial Odanilai. Since lockdown is in place, people were asked not to visit the memorial and the administration will garland the statue and pay respect.