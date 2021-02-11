Bail denied for Kalyanaraman

COIMBATORE

11 February 2021 00:07 IST

Coimbatore Principal District and Sessions Judge R. Sakthivel on Wednesday dismissed the bail petition of BJP State executive committee member R. Kalyanaraman who was arrested by the Mettupalayam police for making derisive remarks on Prophet Muhammad and Islam at a public meeting on January 31.

The BJP functionary has been in judicial custody from February 1.

