BAI to take up two projects in Coimbatore

April 30, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Builders Association of India (BAI), Coimbatore chapter, will take up two major projects - sapling plantation and skill development programmes, said C. Lakshmanan, the newly-elected chairman for the chapter.

At the installation function in Coimbatore city recently, he said the BAI would plant and nurture trees in the region to combat climate change challenges and since the industry was facing labour shortage, it would conduct short and medium-term skill development courses.

K. Viswanathan, president of BAI, said the use of Artificial Intelligence in various sectors of the construction industry had gone and would pave the way for advancement along with awareness about three-dimensional printing technology.

According to A.V. Varadharajan, chairman of A.V. Group of Companies, the abnormal rise in the price of land in the recent years is a cause for concern as the ability to buy a residential plot has gone beyond the reach of a common man.

The office-bearers of the Association’s Coimbatore chapter for 2024-25 are: C. Lakshmanan (chairman), L. Joseph (vice-chairman), and K. Prasad Chakravarthy (treasurer), said a press release from the Association.

