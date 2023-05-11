BAI demands Cement Regulatory Authority to prevent cartelisation

May 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Builders Association of India (BAI) on Thursday called for appointment of Cement Regulatory Authority to prevent cartelisation by manufacturers.

Construction industry was facing a tough situation due to abrupt fluctuations in the cost of cement, steel and bitumen, warranting formation of regulatory authorities, on the lines of Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, S. Narasimha Reddy, National President, BAI, said addressing a press conference.

Permitting free duty import of cement will check cement manufacturers from manipulating price. The construction sector, he said, was in dire need of Single Window Clearance system, for the purpose of securing the approval of Environmental and Forest Ministries at multiple layers, citing the escalation in cost of projects caused by abnormal delay in obtaining clearances. Several infrastructure projects of national and state highways, power projects and industrial corridor of more than ₹15 lakh crore were pending due to this, he said.

Land acquisition was also a serious issue delaying the projects abnormally, he said, requesting the Central government to award contracts only after completing the process, such that the plan of investing more than ₹120 lakh crore for development of physical infrastructure like smart cities, town ships, industrial corridor, power projects, airports and seaports does not get derailed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming the ‘Contract Act 1892’ formulated by the British regime “draconian”, Mr. Narasimha Reddy demanded freedom from it. The contract conditions followed by many government authorities do not fix accountability on the part of officers, and there was no proper price-escalation formula. Similarly, there was no dispute resolution mechanism or arbitration clause. NHAI contractors were facing legal hurdles in securing the pending amounts to the extent of ₹1 lakh crore awarded in their favour, due to disputes raised by the government authorities at various courts. Large companies were turning bankrupt, he said.

As one of the promoters of Construction Skill Development Council of India, the BAI has voiced the need for the provision to utilise CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds for skilling construction workers. A separate labour code was necessary for construction industry. A common contract document nationwide will solve most of the problems of the construction sector, Mr. Narasimha Reddy said.

M. Ayyappan, State Chairman, BAI, called upon the Tamil Nadu government to secure early reimbursement of six percent additional GST (due to the unexpected increase in the rates from 12 to 18 percent), considering the plight of contractors whose properties were being acquired by banks.