Badly maintained children’s park and damaged roads prompt residents of Peelamedu in Coimbatore to seek solutions

November 15, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 52: Peelamedu (East Zone) Main areas Avinashi Road, Link Road, Periyar Nagar, Ram Lakshman Nagar, Kamarajar Road, HUDCO Colony Voters Female - 7989 Male - 7790 Others - 1 Councillor Lakshmi Ellanselvi Karthick (DMK) Contact number 8925514052 Issues Damaged roads, lack of green space for recreation Infrastructure Public toilets, Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation park

In Coimbatore’s Peelamedu (Ward 52), several parents have expressed concern about the safety of children playing on the streets after school hours, emphasising the need for green spaces in the area.

The local children’s park near HUDCO Colony, managed by the Corporation, falls short of providing a well-maintained space for children to play safely. Rusted play equipment, including slides and swings, accompanies overgrown grass, and the area is burdened with waste from neighbouring localities such as Periyar Nagar, Ram Lakshman Nagar, and Kamarajar Road.

V. Sudhakaran, a resident in the vicinity for 15 years, said, “A few months ago, a small snake was spotted in the overgrown grass. Subsequently, children stopped using the park, opting to play on the streets. Due to the park’s disuse, conservancy workers have been disposing of waste in the area. There are instances when it is even burned at night, conveniently avoiding any questions in the absence of observers.”

Several parents in the ward have expressed another concern regarding the ongoing underground drainage (UGD) work, which has resulted in damaged roads and potholes for the past six months.

Aswini Kumar, a member of the Shakti Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association, stated, “Despite our requests to the councillor for road repairs, no efforts have been made. We have also submitted several petitions to the Corporation, but unfortunately, we have received no response.”

The unsafe condition of the roads not only poses a threat to children playing outside but also creates difficulties for motorists navigating on the streets. “Riding my two-wheeler on these roads every day has led to severe lower back pain. Furthermore, roads are often laid only to be immediately dug up for installing another set of pipes, without any prior notice to residents,” said M. Varthika, a resident of Peelamedu Pudur.

Residents have recently brought this issue to the attention of an official from the Corporation’s Engineering Department, who has assured prompt action. The official stated, “We plan to entrust the responsibility of maintaining the park to a contract worker, and it will be done within this month. However, the road repairs may take longer, as the underground drainage work in the ward is yet to be completed. We are currently in discussions with a contractor to initiate road construction.”

