Badaga associations urge Union Tribal Affairs Minister to restore ST status

May 13, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of Badaga associations of the Nilgiris district led by Rajesh Chander Bhojarajan, Director, Coal India, met Union Minister for Tribal affairs Arjun Munda earlier this week to reiterate the demand for restoration of Scheduled Tribe status to the community.

Vanathi Srinivasan, Coimbatore South BJP MLA and national president of the women’s wing, accompanied ‘Seeme’ Gowdas of various villages and members of the Federation of Badaga Associations when the memorandum was submitted to the Minister at a meeting at Agali, Attapadi.

The Minister assured the delegation that high priority would be accorded to the issue, Krishnaraj, patron of Tiruppur Baduga Associations, and spokesperson of the delegation, said.

Copies of the memorandum were also submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Registrar General of India, Mr. Krishnaraj said.

