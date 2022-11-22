Baby from Sri Lanka undergoes heart surgery in Coimbatore

November 22, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

A three-month-old baby from Sri Lanka underwent a major heart surgery in Coimbatore recently. The child was suffering from breathing difficulties, low weight, excessive sweating, and was turning blue due to congenital heart defects. After studying the condition using a 3D replica of the infant’s heart, doctors at GKNM Hospital in the city performed a complex double-switch operation and Ventricular Septal Defect closure on October 31. The surgical team was headed by consultant paediatric cardiac surgeon R. Vijayakumar, along with paediatric cardiac anaesthetist Kaushik, paediatric cardiac intensivist Vinodh, perfusionist Sumathy, a nursing team and a respiratory therapist. The baby was discharged on November 14.

