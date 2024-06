A nine-month-old baby girl drowned in a tub of water at Siruvalur in Gobichettipalayam block here on Monday.

Reema (32), a native of Uttar Pradesh, had mixed detergent in a tub of water and gone to the kitchen. She returned after 15 minutes to find the baby inside it. The baby was taken to

The baby was taken to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam where doctors declared her as brought dead. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was registered.

