Babri Masjid verdict: no untoward incidents reported in city

Coimbatore

30 September 2020 23:21 IST

Coimbatore district remained under tight security cover on Wednesday in view of the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Police were deployed in sensitive areas, near vital installations and places of worship in the district from Tuesday night.

The city police deployed a total of 995 personnel for the security arrangements which started with extensive vehicle checks from Tuesday night.

Apart from the 11 check posts in the boundary of city limits, vehicle checks were conducted at 10 additional points.

Bomb detection and disposal squads conducted checks at Coimbatore railway station, bus stands and a few other places .

Coimbatore District (Rural) Police deployed around 1,000 personnel for security duty. The rural police conducted vehicle checks at 13 check posts and in select areas of their limits.

Government Railway Police DSP Gunasekaran reviewed security arrangements in railway stations.

Other than protests by certain organisations condemning the verdict in the case, Coimbatore district did not witness any untoward incidents on Wednesday.