Babri Masjid demolition anniversary passes of peacefully

The Babri Masjid demolition anniversary passed off peacefully without untoward incidents in the district here on Friday.

In the wake of the recent Supreme Court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi – Babri Masjid title dispute case, tight security measures were in place for two days across the district from Thursday. Over 1,200 police personnel were deployed at religious establishments, vital installations, places where people gathered in large numbers, bus stand and railway station.

Check posts

Temporary check posts were created at 50 places in the district for vehicle checks. The checks that began on Thursday afternoon continued till Friday evening. A total of 1,852 cases were registered for various violations during the two days.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that armed reserve police personnel and home guards were also posted for security across the district. He said that 133 lodges and 299 marriage halls and malls were checked by the personnel and 108 rowdy elements were monitored during the two days. Vehicles that entered the State through Pulinjur check post on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border, near Hasanur were also checked.

Krishnagiri Special Correspondent adds

Members of SDPI and Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam courted arrest for staging protests to mark the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition in different parts of the districts.

Hundreds of SDPI members thronged the Gandhi statue near Pazhayapettai here calling for “handing back of the Babri Masjid to Muslims” and to punish the perpetrators of the violence.

Similarly, members of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam staged protest demonstration near the Anna statue here.

In view of the recent Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya dispute, heavy police force was stationed across the districts.

In Dharmapuri, SDPI cadres gathered ouside the BSNL office and staged demonstration. Hundreds of cadres courted arrest.