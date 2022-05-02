 B. Tech students held for chain snatching in Coimbatore

Police arrested two B. Tech students of a private engineering college on Monday for involving in snatching the gold chain of a woman herder near Thondamuthur a few days ago. The arrested were A. Prasad, a resident of Cosmo Garden at Somayampalayam, and H. Tejaswini, a resident of Sri Nagar at Sungam.. According to the police, a youth snatched the chain of Kaliammal (65) from Thondamuthur while she had taken out her sheep to a deserted place for grazing on April 28. The youth snatched her 5.5 sovereign gold chain on the pretext of asking for an address and escaped in a scooter which his woman accomplice rode. A special team was formed to nab the snatchers. The team examined visuals from multiple surveillance cameras and zeroed in on the accused who were arrested on Monday. The police said that Prasad and Tejaswini, third year B. Tech students of a private college at Perur Pachapalayam, have been in love for the past three years. According to the police, Prasad reportedly lost a huge sum of money through online betting. Around 30 sovereigns of jewellery had gone missing from his residence some months ago and the family withdrew the complaint after the police found out that Prasad had taken them... “The accused committed the offence to find money for their expenses and to settle the debts of Prasad. They were produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody,” said V.V. Thirumal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Perur sub-division. Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan lauded the team for nabbing the accused within five days.