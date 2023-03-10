ADVERTISEMENT

B. Tech graduate detained under Goondas Act for cyber crime in Coimbatore

March 10, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A B.Tech graduate became the first person to have been detained under provisions of the Goondas Act for a cyber crime in Coimbatore city. The detainee has been identified as K. Vignesh, 31, of Kovaipudur, whom the cyber crime police arrested on February 21 this year. According to the cyber crime police, Vignesh misused the identification documents of persons known to him, besides porting their mobile numbers to other service providers without their knowledge. Vignesh used the documents and the ported numbers to cheat three persons of over ₹ 7 lakh by availing of loans through online loan applications and through credit cards. He was arrested under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.  Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan imposed provisions of the Goondas Act on Vignesh on March 7. He was classified as a cyber criminal under the Goondas Act. Cyber crime inspector P.A. Arun said that it was the first detention of a person involved in cyber crime under provisions of the Goondas Act in Coimbatore.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US