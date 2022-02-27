Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav week celebrations conclude

February 27, 2022 17:54 IST

The Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, conducted week-long activities as part of observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) week from February 21 to 27, which was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.

A release said that the concluding ceremony of AKAM was held at the Regional Passport Office, Coimbatore, on Sunday. Prof. P. Sadhasivam addressed the gathering on Gandhian principles and its relevance in day-to-day life. A walkathon was taken out by the officers and staff of the office, led by Regional Passport Officer K. Palravindran. They displayed placards of leaders of the freedom struggle as part of commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

On Saturday, a quiz for the staff was held at the passport office and certificates were given to the participants.

The staff visited Hindustan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, on Saturday and planted 75 saplings of different species of trees under the Miyawaki method in coordination with the college authorities and the Forest Department. V. Thirunavukarasu, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and the principal of Central Academy for State Forest Service inaugurated the event. The students and the staff of the Department of Biotechnology interacted with him.

The staff visited the Kasturba Gandhi Oral School for the Hearing Impaired on Thursday to acknowledge its services to the society.