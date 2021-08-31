Coimbatore

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav cycle rally reaches Krishnagiri

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team on a cycle expedition from Kanyakumari to New Delhi to commemorate the country’s 75th Independence Day reached Krishnagiri on Tuesday to a rousing reception from the district administration.

The team of 15 cyclists was received by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy and Superintendent of Police E.Sai Charan Tejaswi.

An initiative of the Government of India, the 2,850 km cycle rally will culminate at Rajghat, New Delhi, on October 2.

The team pedalled through Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigal,Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri. The cyclists will pedal along Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh before they reach New Delhi.


