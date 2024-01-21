GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police tighten security in Coimbatore city

January 21, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have stepped up security in Coimbatore, especially for temples in the city, in view of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

A total of 350 police personnel were deployed at the Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in the city for the Kumbabishekam ceremony held on Sunday. A short procession as part of the ceremony was taken out under tight police presence.

Two Deputy Commissioners of Police took care of the security in two shifts for the temple ceremony. On October 2022, a car laden with explosives exploded in front of the temple, claiming the life of the alleged suicide bomber.

In addition to this, police personnel were posted at important temples in the city and vehicle checking was carried out in several parts on Sunday night.

A senior police officer said checking by the bomb detection and disposal squad teams at places of public gathering, vital installations and places of worship in the city would continue till the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

