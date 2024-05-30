Ayacut farmers seek quashing of interim stay order on LBP canal works

Members of the Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam have urged the Water Resources Department (WRD) to quash the interim stay on the new government order and expedite the works so that water can be released for irrigation on August 15.

The Public Works Department issued an order on November 9, 2020, to extend, renovate, and modernise the LBP main canal at a cost of ₹709.60 crore, with work beginning on February 1, 2021, only to be halted after stiff opposition from a section of farmers. Although the Madras High Court ordered resumption of work from May 1, 2023, opposition to the project continued. Later, both sections of farmers agreed to proceed with renovating damaged cross-masonry structures and retaining walls in vulnerable areas.

The WRD issued a Government Order on May 13, 2024, modifying the project to a zero-lining project for the main canal and instead concreting the distributary canal. A section of farmers approached the court and obtained a stay order until June 10, 2024. With the impasse prevailing, WRD officials stated that openings were made at 16 places in the main canal, and only after the completion of the works could water be released for irrigation.

In a release, members of the Iyakkam sought to know if works were being done based on the government order issued in 2020 or the revised order issued in May 2024. “If works are being done, officials should explain the type of works being carried out,” the release stated. They also wanted to know whether WRD would file a petition in court to quash the stay order. The release urged the WRD to have the stay order lifted and commence work at the earliest so that water can be released on the scheduled date.

Members claimed that non-ayacut farmers of the LBP canal had obtained a stay order and blamed officials for supporting them. “Based on the response from the WRD officials, the further course of action will be decided,” the release added.