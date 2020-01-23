Coimbatore

Axis Bank to open more branches

Axis Bank, which will close this financial year with 550 new branches, feels there is a need for brick-and-mortar branches along with its digital products.

Ravi Narayanan, President and Head of Branch Banking, Axis Bank, told reporters here on Thursday that customers still prefer to come to branches for conversations and there are opportunities in several geographies with opening of new branches. The bank will open the same number of more branches next fiscal (2020-21), he said.

The bank launched a private banking platform - Burgundy Private - recently with 20 to 25 relationship managers and the number of managers has increased to 75. The platform has huge scope in Tamil Nadu, which has several smaller towns and cities with industries and customers in the high net worth segment. The platform provides solutions not just from the products of the bank but of its subsidiaries too, he said.

Coimbatore circle is one of the fairly large jurisdictions of the bank across the country. Retail loans, deposits and corporate loans are growing at a good pace in the State. As many as 13 new branches were opened in the circle this financial year.

The Bank organised “Evolve”, a knowledge sharing programme for MSMEs, here on Thursday.

