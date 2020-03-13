Awareness vehicle on nutrition flagged off

District Collector K. Rajamani flagged off an awareness vehicle for nutrition under the Central Government’s two-week Poshan Pakhwada campaign at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Two-week campaign

The vehicle will visit Selvapuram, Singanallur, Saibaba Colony, Madukkarai, Periyanaickenpalayam, Perur, Thondamuthur, Sarcarsamakulam, Sulur, Sulthanpet, Annur, Pollachi and Anamalai till March 22.

The two-week campaign is based on 'Men for Nutrition – increasing male engagement in Poshan Abhiyaan to improve Nutritional Indicators', a press release said.

The campaign, under the Poshaan Abhiyaan or the National Nutrition Mission, will focus on nutritional aspects such as ensuring mother's milk for infants, vaccination, preventing anaemia and increasing the contribution of men in raising children. The campaign began on March 8 and will end on 22, according to the release.

D. Meenakshi, District Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Services, and anganwadi workers participated in the flagging off event.