Awareness run

Makkal Needhi Maiam organised a marathon here on Sunday to commemorate the 67th birthday of its president Kamal Haasan and to create awareness on organ donation.

Makkal Neethi Maiyyam State secretary (propaganda) Anusha Ravi and Coimbatore North district secretary SIDCO A. Siva said, the marathon was held from Kurichi Sundarapuram and more than 500 persons took part. Coimbatore Athletic Association executives and members conducted the marathon and gave away commendation certificates and medals to the participants. Prize money of ₹ 25,000 was given away, a release said.

Launch

HomeLane has launched an Experience Centre in Coimbatore as part of it plans to widen its presence in tier-two markets across India. HomeLane has invested ₹2 crore to set up the centre and is expected to generate ₹75 crore revenue by the financial year 2023. The company also plans to invest another ₹ 50 lakh to ₹ 60 lakh to expand its presence in the nearby markets, such as Tiruppur and Erode, in the next six months.

The 2,500 sq. ft HomeLane experience centre will have a wide variety of warm and cosy home setups for display.

Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder and COO, HomeLane, said, “We are excited to expand our footprint in Coimbatore, one of the top 10 markets in India, and one of the top Tier-II cities for realty investments.”