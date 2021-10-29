Awareness rally taken out to mark World Stroke Day

ERODE

29 October 2021 23:28 IST

With stroke being a leading cause of death and disability, students of Nandha College of Physiotherapy, took out an awareness rally on the occasion of World Stroke Day here on Friday.

Organised by the Department of Neurology of the college, S. Somasundaram, Deputy Director of Health Services, flagged off the rally in the presence of S. Thirumoorthi, secretary, Nandha Educational Institutions. The rally began from Kalingarayan Guest House and covered Perundurai Road before culminating at the Collectorate.

Students held placards that said that 1.5 million Indians suffer from stroke every year of which one-fifth of the patients with first-ever stroke were less than 40 years. Common symptoms of a stroke include a weakness or numbness in the body, speech slurring or loss of it, sudden blurred vision or loss of memory. The theme for 2021 is ‘Minutes can save lives’ and urged the public to admit a person with symptoms immediately to a hospital.