Awareness rally taken out to mark World AIDS Day

Stating that citizens and the youth have a collective responsibility towards increasing awareness on HIV/AIDS prevention, students took out a rally here on Monday.
Organised by the District AIDS Control Unit, District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha flagged off the rally at the Collectorate in which participants held placards that called for united struggle to create awareness among people to prevent AIDS.
The World Health Organisation was campaigning on the theme “Rock the Ribbon” as it continued to create awareness throughout the year. The placards stated that the disease was not a problem of an individual, but a problem of society and it could be resolved by fighting together.
The participants were wearing red ribbons, the global symbol for solidarity with HIV-positive people and those living with AIDS.
