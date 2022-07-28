Awareness rally taken out to mark International Tiger Day in Mudumalai

Students taking part in a rally held in Masinagudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the series of events organised by the Forest Department to mark the International Tiger Day, an awareness rally was conducted in Masinagudi in the buffer zone of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Thursday.

School students studying in schools in MTR were briefed about the importance of tiger conservation by Field Director of MTR, D. Venkatesh. Bags and masks themed around tiger conservation were given to the students, who attended the event.

Also present was P. Arunkumar, Deputy Director (Buffer Zone) of MTR.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Arunkumar said that various competitions for school students have already been organised in schools located in the tiger reserve. He said that prizes for the students, along with masks, school bags and cloth bags were distributed to them.

“The events are organised to ensure that school children, their parents and even tourists visiting the tiger reserve are sensitised about tigers, and their importance to the ecosystem,” said Mr. Arunkumar, who added that there are estimated to be around 120 tigers in MTR at the moment, with numbers continuing to increase.

“The varied altitudes in Mudumalai, combined with different kinds of forest cover, protection offered to the carnivores and prey availability has ensured that the region currently has the highest tiger density in India,” he added.

Forest officials stated that such outreach programmes would help to foster better relationships between tigers and humans sharing space in the region. They said that to prevent negative interactions between humans and tigers, a series of measures, including speedy dispersal of compensation in case of tigers preying on cattle is being undertaken to prevent any retaliation against carnivores.