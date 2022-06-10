Awareness rally taken out to increase enrolment in govt. schools in Tiruppur

District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam flagging off an awareness rally at the Collectorate in Tiruppur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An awareness rally was taken out to increase admissions at the government primary and middle schools in Tiruppur district, on Friday.

District Revenue Officer T.P Jai Beam flagged off the rally at the Collectorate that went to the Corporation Middle School at Thennampalayam and returned.

According to a release, the rally was organised to show the various benefits of enrolling children in government schools such as free bicycle, laptop, bags, uniforms and geometry boxes provided by the State government. Special scholarships were given to girls and children who lost either of their parents.

The rally also highlighted the smart classroom, library and other infrastructure available in the government schools. Through smart classrooms, the children would get an experience of technology oriented learning, the release stated.

Teachers, who participated in the rally, said breakfast, mid-day meal scheme and 7.5 % reservation for government school students in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical education would have good impact and many students were likely to join the government schools in future. Chief Education Officer and District Education Officer among others were present.