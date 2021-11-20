Awareness rally taken out to ensure safety of children

A rally that aims at creating awareness among the public on the need to ensure safety of children and prevent child abuse was taken out at Thindal on Saturday.

Organised by Young Indians (Yi) of the Confederation of Indian Industry, the rally was flagged off at Vellalar Matriculation Higher Secondary School by Vidhya, Director, Rajendhra School in the presence of Yi Chairperson Priya Naveen and Project Masoom coordinator Yadhavi Yogeshkumar.

Participants said that crime against children, particularly sexual abuse, are on the rise and only by creating awareness and bringing in change in the mindset of the people, safety of children can be ensured. They said that it is the responsibility of each and every individual in the society to ensure children’s safety, both at home and public places, and called for a coordinated effort for ensuring their protection.

The organisers said that the Yi project “Masoom” was to create awareness among children, parents and other stakeholders in the society. During the awareness week celebrated from November 14 to 20, Yi conducted fun awareness activities for children, pasted awareness stickers in products and sweet boxes, conducted awareness programmes for differently-abled and rural children, trained the trainers at a school and conducted speech competition and street plays.

Children in distress can call the helpline number operated by Childline at 1098.