Awareness rally taken out on World Population Day

College students taking out a rally in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

July 11, 2022 18:14 IST

Awareness rally by college students and administering pledge to government employees marked the observance of World Population Day at the Collectorate here on Monday.

At a function organised by the Health and Family Welfare Department, Collector H. Krishnanunni administered a pledge that called for working for the overall development of the country, welfare of women and children by giving priority in controlling the population. The pledge also stressed on performing marriage only at the right age, maintaining gap between first and second child, encouraging girl child education and preventing child marriage. The pledge was administered in the presence of Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam and Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation chairman Kurinji N. Sivakumar.

Later, the Collector inaugurated an exhibition organised by the Health Department and also flagged off awareness vehicles. He distributed prizes to winners of various competitions held on the occasion. An awareness pamphlet on controlling population was also released.

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, District Revenue Officer V. Santhoshini Chandra, Deputy Directors Somasundaram (Health Services), Rajasekar (Family Welfare), City Health Officer Prakash and other officials were present.