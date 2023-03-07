HamberMenu
Awareness rally taken out in Namakkal

March 07, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
An awareness rally was taken out in Namakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An awareness rally as part of the Tamil Nadu official Language Act Week celebrations was taken out in Namakkal district on Tuesday.

The rally was organised on behalf of the Tamil Development Department. District Revenue Officer (DRO) M. Manimegalai flagged off the rally at the Collectorate. The rally ended at the District Superintendent of Police office, in which more than 200 college students participated. The DRO also distributed pamphlets about the Official Language Act to the general public during the rally. She also distributed prizes to students who took part in the cultural events held as part of the celebrations.

The officials said that in the past six days, they conducted a seminar about the Official Language Act for government officials and staff. Training classes were also conducted about preparing drafts, notes, and government orders in Tamil and regarding translation. A meeting was also conducted regarding the display of name boards in commercial establishments.

