Awareness rally on protecting forest taken out at Talavadi

A rally, aimed at creating awareness on protection of forest and its resources and against drug abuse, was taken out at Balapadugai village in Talavadi.

Organised by the Talavadi Forest Range of Hasanur Division, S. Sathish, Talavadi Range Officer, Aishwarya Dev, founder of Avira Foundation, Coimbatore, faculty and students from the Department of Visual Communication and Electronic Media of P.S.G. College of Arts and Science College, Coimbatore, and students from Balapadugai Panchayat Union Middle School took part. Participants raised slogans on the importance of protecting forest resources, including wild animals.

Students of Chikalli Government High School were also trained on taking photographs, and personality development. They were asked to be cautious while accessing the internet. The Avira Foundation also distributed clothes to the tribal people.