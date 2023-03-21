Awareness rally held to mark World Forest Day

March 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

An awareness rally to commemorate International Day of Forests was organised here on Tuesday.

The rally started from the Collector’s office reached the Government Arts College via Charring Cross. A total of 130 persons participated in the rally, which was flagged off by Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith. Participants held aloft banners calling to protect the Nilgiris’ fragile ecosystem, protect wildlife, save tigers and grow more trees. Also present at the flagging off of the event was Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, S. Prabhakaran and District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham.

