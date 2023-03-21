HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness rally held to mark World Forest Day

March 21, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff and students participating in the World Forest Day rally in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday.

Forest Department staff and students participating in the World Forest Day rally in Udhagamandalam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

An awareness rally to commemorate International Day of Forests was organised here on Tuesday.

The rally started from the Collector’s office reached the Government Arts College via Charring Cross. A total of 130 persons participated in the rally, which was flagged off by Nilgiris Collector S.P.Amrith. Participants held aloft banners calling to protect the Nilgiris’ fragile ecosystem, protect wildlife, save tigers and grow more trees. Also present at the flagging off of the event was Nilgiris District Superintendent of Police, S. Prabhakaran and District Forest Officer (Nilgiris division), S. Gowtham.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.