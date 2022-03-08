Awareness rally against substance abuse taken out in Dharmapuri

An awareness rally on the hazards of substance abuse was organised by the Department of Prohibition and Excise here.

The rally was aimed at creating awareness on various forms of substance abuse and its dangers. It was flagged off by District Collector S. Dhivyadarshini at the Collectorate.

The rally that began at the Collectorate wound its way through the town and culminated at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School, and witnessed the participation of student bearing placards underlining the dangers of substance abuse, consumption of illicit arrack, drunk driving among others. The rally marks the beginning of a week-long awareness campaign against substance abuse across the district. The campaign envisions rallies in three locations in each of the 10 town panchayats.

Earlier, Ms. Dhivyadarshini pasted awareness stickers on vehicles.