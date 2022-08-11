Coimbatore

Awareness rally against drugs taken out in Erode

School students taking part in an anti-drug awareness rally in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN
Staff Reporter ERODE August 11, 2022 18:02 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:02 IST

Administering pledge and rally by school students marked the awareness week on drug prevention here on Thursday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off an awareness rally at Erode Railway Colony Municipal Higher secondary School. Mayor S. Nagarathinam, and MLA E. Thirumahan Evera were present. Participants held placards on the ill-effects of drugs and how it affected health and society. The Minister said that to create awareness among students on the ill-effects of drugs, a pledge would be administered to the students and awareness programmes would be held from August 12 to 19.

The Minister said that during the week-long observance, oratorical and essay writing competitions, programmes on confidence building for students and other activities would be carried out in all the schools. Also, cultural programmes would also be conducted, he added. The rally passed through Kalaimadu Statue and culminated on the school premises. The Minister also administered a pledge to the students.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Satheesh Kumar, District Panchayat president K. Navamani, Chief Educational Officer P. Ayyannan and other officials were present.

