ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness rallies mark Children’s Day celebration in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

November 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Schoolchildren presenting a flower to District Collector T. Christuraj during the Children’s Day celebration in Tiruppur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off an awareness rally organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, on the occasion of Children’s Day, on Tuesday. College students took part in the rally and created awareness on prohibition of child marriage, prevention of child sexual abuse, and forms of safe touch.

In Tiruppur, District Collector T. Christuraj flagged off an awareness rally to highlight social causes including abolition of child labour, protection of rights and creating a level-playing field for exercising equal opportunities. About 200 students of L.R.G. Arts and Science College carried placards with slogans on the importance of education as a path to progress, and prevention of child abuse.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US