Awareness rallies mark Children’s Day celebration in Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts

November 14, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Schoolchildren presenting a flower to District Collector T. Christuraj during the Children’s Day celebration in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

Schoolchildren presenting a flower to District Collector T. Christuraj during the Children’s Day celebration in Tiruppur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati flagged off an awareness rally organised by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, on the occasion of Children’s Day, on Tuesday. College students took part in the rally and created awareness on prohibition of child marriage, prevention of child sexual abuse, and forms of safe touch.

In Tiruppur, District Collector T. Christuraj flagged off an awareness rally to highlight social causes including abolition of child labour, protection of rights and creating a level-playing field for exercising equal opportunities. About 200 students of L.R.G. Arts and Science College carried placards with slogans on the importance of education as a path to progress, and prevention of child abuse.

