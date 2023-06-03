Awareness programmes, mass cleaning held to commemorate one year of People’s Movement for Clean Cities in Erode

June 03, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - ERODE

Awareness programmes for the public on waste segregation, mass cleaning activities and felicitating the public and workers involved in solid waste management were conducted to commemorate one year of People’s Movement for Clean Cities here on Saturday.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had, on June 3, 2022, launched the movement for active participation of people in keeping their cities clean. Hence, Erode Corporation carried out various specialised thematic activities on the second and fourth Saturdays in the last one year.

Listing out the activities, an official said 20 awareness campaigns stressing on the theme, “My Garbage, My Responsibility,” and “Segregate the Waste,” were carried out in all the four zones covering 60 wards. Residents were encouraged to segregate waste at their doorsteps and hand it over to the workers while they were also educated against dumping of waste in the open. “Campaigns had covered over 10,000 people,” the official added.

Special mass cleaning camps were conducted 24 times at bus stand, railway station, places of worship and public places with the active participation of school and college students, NGOs, women self-help groups, taxpayers association and the public. Also, to prevent residents from dumping garbage in the open, 160 spots vulnerable to open dumping were identified in all the wards and workers cleaned the spots and rangoli drawn and signboards placed.

“This yielded good results as people stopped dumping garbage on those spots,” the official added. The official said drains were desilted and 2,000 tonne waste were removed. Mass cleaning camps were held in the city on Saturday.

At a function held at the Corporation office, 40 persons selected from residential welfare associations and residents, who had segregated waste at source, were felicitated. Also, 40 conservancy workers and 16 lorry drivers were also felicitated for their service.

Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran felicitated residents and workers in the presence of Councillors and officials.

