ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programmes mark National Mediation Day in Coimbatore

April 10, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Lawyers distributing notices on mediation awareness to visitors at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: Siva SaravananS

Coimbatore District Mediation Centre conducted awareness programmes on mediation and conciliation on Monday as part of the National Mediation Day observance.

Principal District Judge K. Rajasekar inaugurated the awareness drive on the combined court complex premises in the presence of judges, lawyers and law students. He also flagged off a van that was used to conduct mobile awareness campaigns on mediation and conciliation.

The organisers said that the Coimbatore District Mediation Centre and the District Legal Services Authority jointly conducted various programmes to create awareness among the public on mediation, a process wherein a neutral third party mediator facilitates the parties to reach a mutually satisfactory settlement of their disputes. Law college students and para-legal volunteers carried out the awareness activities and the Coimbatore Bar Association extended support.  

Notices explaining the functioning of the mediation centres in all district courts were distributed among visitors. K.S.S. Siva, secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, Coimbatore, coordinated the awareness activities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US