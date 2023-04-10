Awareness programmes mark National Mediation Day in Coimbatore

April 10, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore District Mediation Centre conducted awareness programmes on mediation and conciliation on Monday as part of the National Mediation Day observance.

Principal District Judge K. Rajasekar inaugurated the awareness drive on the combined court complex premises in the presence of judges, lawyers and law students. He also flagged off a van that was used to conduct mobile awareness campaigns on mediation and conciliation.

The organisers said that the Coimbatore District Mediation Centre and the District Legal Services Authority jointly conducted various programmes to create awareness among the public on mediation, a process wherein a neutral third party mediator facilitates the parties to reach a mutually satisfactory settlement of their disputes. Law college students and para-legal volunteers carried out the awareness activities and the Coimbatore Bar Association extended support.

Notices explaining the functioning of the mediation centres in all district courts were distributed among visitors. K.S.S. Siva, secretary of the District Legal Service Authority, Coimbatore, coordinated the awareness activities.

