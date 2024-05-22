The Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, on Wednesday organised an awareness programme for frontline staff and sanitary workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborating on this year’s theme ‘Be Part of the Plan’, IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan said protecting and preserving the diverse species, habitats, ecosystems, and genetic variety of our planet was essential to maintain food supply, fuel resources and other essential livelihood services.

R. Ramachandran, zonal sanitary officer (west zone), explained how many expensive agricultural inputs like fertilizers, pesticides and imported pollinators can be replaced by greater plant diversity.

E-certificates were awarded to all the participants of the drawing competition that was organised as a part of the event. Copies of posters featuring the significance of biodiversity were released and distributed to school children and various other stakeholders. Senior programme officer S. Vigneswaran also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.