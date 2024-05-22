ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programmes mark International Day for Biological Diversity in Coimbatore

Updated - May 22, 2024 08:06 pm IST

Published - May 22, 2024 08:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore, on Wednesday organised an awareness programme for frontline staff and sanitary workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to mark the International Day for Biological Diversity, 2024.

Elaborating on this year’s theme ‘Be Part of the Plan’, IFGTB Director C. Kunhikannan said protecting and preserving the diverse species, habitats, ecosystems, and genetic variety of our planet was essential to maintain food supply, fuel resources and other essential livelihood services.

R. Ramachandran, zonal sanitary officer (west zone), explained how many expensive agricultural inputs like fertilizers, pesticides and imported pollinators can be replaced by greater plant diversity.

E-certificates were awarded to all the participants of the drawing competition that was organised as a part of the event. Copies of posters featuring the significance of biodiversity were released and distributed to school children and various other stakeholders. Senior programme officer S. Vigneswaran also spoke.

