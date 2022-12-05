Awareness programme to stop, reverse soil degradation held in Erode

December 05, 2022 05:38 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST - ERODE

An awareness programme to stop and reverse soil degradation was held across the district here on Monday.

Organised on the occasion of World Soil Day by the ‘Save Soil’ Movement, volunteers gathered at GH Roundabout and held placards carrying messages on ‘Save Soil’ and also distributed pamphlets to the public. They said soil fertility was decreasing very fast in the world. According to the United Nation, about 52% of the world’s agricultural land has lost its fertility. Scientists say that soil can be called soil only if it contains at least 3% organic matter. However, 63% of agricultural land in India has an organic matter content of less than 0.5%.

Awareness programmes were also held at Gobichettipalayam, Perundurai, Velayuthampalayam in which school and college students took part.