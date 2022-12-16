Awareness programme on water conservation held

December 16, 2022 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

PSG Institute of Technology and Applied Research, Coimbatore, under the auspices of iTech Dialogue and Eco Club, hosted an awareness programme on water conservation and the important role trees play in balancing the eco system. The event was marked by planting 1,000 saplings on 11,000 sq. ft.

Siruthuli managing trustee Vanitha Mohan spoke about the adverse effects on humans and environment if we did not save water.

She said the team of Siruthuli rejuvenated over 40 water bodies, planted over 7 lakh trees and created over 800 rainwater harvesting structures in and around Coimbatore.

In the spirit of developing a green ecosystem at PSGiTech, a green belt between PSG Foundry and PSGiTech has been demarcated for creating another Miyawaki forest by planting 1,000 saplings on 11,000 sq.ft. This is a joint initiative of PSGiTech and Siruthuli and it will create a healthy ecosystem and improve air quality on the campus and nearby areas.

