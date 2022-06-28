Awareness programme on the conservation of pangolins held in Salem

An awareness programme on the conservation of pangolins was held at Yercaud Government Higher Secondary School on Tuesday.

S. Palanivel, Forest Ranger of Yercaud, presided over the programme and delivered the presidential address. R. Brawin Kumar of IISER, Tirupati, explained to students about the pangolins and the threat they are facing.

He said there are eight species of pangolins present in the world, of which four species are present in Asia. Even though pangolins are listed in Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, they are allegedly the most trafficked mammals in the world. Illegal hunting is the major threat to this mammal. It plays a major role in the ecosystem by controlling the insects, Mr. Brawin Kumar added.

A quiz competition was conducted as part of the programme and prizes were distributed to the students. The students took a pledge for the conservation of nature and animals at the end of the session.