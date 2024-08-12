GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Awareness programme on PM-KUSUM scheme held

Published - August 12, 2024 07:25 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A one-day awareness cum workshop on Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme was held at ICAR-KVK, MYRADA, at Gobichettipalayam here on Monday.

The Union government launched the scheme to provide energy and water security to farmers, increase their income, reduce diesel usage in the farm sector, and minimize environmental pollution. Under this scheme, the government offers subsidies of up to 30% or 50% of the total project cost for the installation of standalone solar pumps and for converting existing grid-connected agricultural pumps to solar power.

The pilot programme was organized in association with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and the National Skill Foundation of India (NFSI), ICAR – ATARI, Hyderabad. Arvind G. Risbud, Executive Director, MYRADA presided over the workshop and the participants were welcomed by P. Alagesan, Senior Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK, MYRADA.

Sai Krishna, Chief Executive Officer, NSFI, New Delhi briefed about the scheme, particularly about Component-A and how it benefits the farming community. R.M. Subramaniam, trainer, explained the objectives of the scheme and how best farmers can use this scheme for energy production and enhancing farm income. An interactive session was organised among officials, farmers and farmers producers organisation representatives.

