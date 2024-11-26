Awareness programme on life certificates held in Salem Railway Division

The Accounts Department of Salem Division organized an awareness programme to educate pensioners on the process of generating life certificates through face authentication recently.

The programme was held at the Office of Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pankaj Kumar Sinha, who was the chief guest. The DRM addressed the gathering, emphasising the positive impact of digital life certificates on pensioners’ lives. Representatives from various banks participated in the campaign.

To further assist pensioners, a dedicated mobile number (73057-45854) has been made available for addressing pension-related grievances.